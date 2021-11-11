Galway Senator says ban on formula milk advertising would be welcome

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly says the advertising of baby milk formula is discouraging mothers from breastfeeding their children.

Pauline O’Reilly says she endorses an Oireachtas Committee Report which recommends a moratorium on baby milk formula advertising.

The recommendation has been rejected by Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill and Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard.

Senator O’Reilly says all mothers should have choices around how to feed their babies, with the support of expert healthcare professionals.

However, she argues advertising products does nothing to support that choice as it damages the rates of breastfeeding.

