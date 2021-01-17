Galway Senator raises concerns for fishing communities due to Brexit restrictions on UK trawler landings

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway Senator has raised concerns for the future of fishing communities due to new restrictions on UK trawler landings.

Senator Sean Kyne says restrictions regarding the landing of catches by UK trawlers are making the Brexit situation even more challenging for Irish coastal communities, particularly those involved in sea-food processing.

Following Brexit, UK trawlers are now classed as being from a third country and can only land catches at international ports in Ireland which are Killybegs and Castletownbere.

It’s understood this new restriction is due to a long-standing regulation that vessels from third party countries can only land at international ports.

Senator Kyne is also calling on the Government to produce its expanded list of Irish boats which can fish in UK waters as quickly as possible.

He says every effort must be made to change the rule so that UK trawlers are permitted to land catches at other ports.