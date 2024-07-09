Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly says now is right time for new Green Party leader

Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly says now is the right time for a new leader, as Roderic O’Gorman takes over the post.

Eamon Ryan announced he was standing down last month, and the battle for leadership ended yesterday, with Deputy O’Gorman being elected.

The Dublin West TD enjoyed a tight victory over Pippa Hackett, who Senator O’Reilly had backed throughout the leadership race.

Speaking to John Morley, Senator O’Reilly feels the change of leadership will help the Green Party change the narrative: