Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly is putting herself forward for selection for the European Elections in Midlands North West.

Senator O’Reilly was elected to the Seanad in 2020, and was elected Chair of the Green Party last year.

The Green Party Senator wants to become an MEP to fight for environmental issues for the West at european level.

Senator O’Reilly believes there is a need for more Green representation in Europe.