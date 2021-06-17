Galway Senator hits out at city council’s policies on Traveller housing

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly has hit out at Galway City Council over its policies on Traveller housing.

The Green Party Senator was speaking at an Oireachtas Joint Committee on the key issues affecting the Traveller community.

The committee discussed a report by the Ombudsman for Children which found that in one unnamed halting site, a local authority had failed to consider the best interest of children and the site was not maintained.

Senator O’Reilly told the meeting that she was shocked by the treatment of the Travelling Community during her time on Galway City Council and claimed the Local Authority routinely returns funding, for Traveller services, year-on-year.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Galway City Council said it has no comment at this time.

Senator O’Reilly argues child safety must prioritised and tailored accommodation should be developed for specific communities.