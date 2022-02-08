Galway Senator “disappointed but not surprised” at judicial review of Galway city ring road

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Galway Senator says he is deeply concerned and disappointed at the decision by Friends of the Irish Environment to seek a Judicial Review of the decision to grant permission for the Galway City Ring Road.

The €600 million route was approved by An Bord Pleanála in early December.

Opponents of the road are calling for more sustainable transport options while those in favour of the project say it will help to reduce widespread traffic congestion in the city.

Friends of the Irish Environment began judicial review proceedings at the High Court yesterday.

Fine Gael Senator Seán Kyne says he is disappointed at the move but not surprised.