Galway senator calls on Government to intervene in Ballinasloe and Tuam swimming pools funding crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway Senator has called on the Minister for Local Government and his department to intervene in the ongoing funding crisis for Ballinasloe and Tuam Swimming Pools.

Swimming pools and leisure facilities in the two towns may have to close due to COVID pressures and a drop in footfall.

Both sports and leisure facilities are owned by Galway Co Council who will meet tomorrow morning to discuss the future of the facilities.

Galway Senator Aisling Dolan says the pools are not just leisure facilities, but vital public infrastructure used by a range of schools, groups and health organisations.

Speaking in Seanad today, she called on the Minister for Housing and Local Government, Darragh O’Brien to intervene and help secure funding for the two facilities: