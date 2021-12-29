Galway Senator calls for tougher sentences following a spate of house burglaries in Carnmore and Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway based Senator Ollie Crowe is calling for tougher sentences for house burglaries following a spate of such crimes this Christmas in the Carnmore and Claregalway areas

The Fianna Fáil senator says 14 houses in the area have been targetted in the last ten days and he says having spoken to many of the home owners the impact it has on them is extremely damaging for a long period

He says they no longer feel safe in their own homes, especially older people or people living alone

It’s understood the latest incidents follow a similar pattern

Two to three men are dropped off and survey the area and shorty afterwards a home that has been checked out and appears empty is broken into and ransacked quickly

The break-ins have generally happened between 5-8pm

Senator Crowe says it is past time our sentencing laws were updated to reflect this scourge and mandatory minimum sentences be introduced for this crime, so that any offenders found guilty of burglary on a repeat basis are sentenced to a minimum of ten years

Senator Crowe is also calling for the Loughgeorge and Oranmore garda stations to be opened fully, given they are two of the fastest growing areas in the country

He has written to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris about this, and in addition is requesting that additional Gardai be allocated to Galway, even in the short term

Homeowners are encouraged to be vigilant and contact Mill Street Garda Station on 091-538000 if they see any suspicious activity in their areas