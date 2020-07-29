Galway Senator calls for quick access to funds for schools as they prepare to reopen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Senator is calling for quick access to funds for schools as they prepare to reopen at the end of August.

Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan has asked the Education Minister Norma Foley to provide clarity on what measures are being put in place to ensure teachers and school administrators can access funds quickly and recruit extra staff as needed.

It comes as the Government committed 375 million euro to schools nationwide to help them prepare to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Donal says it’s important that the roadmap to reopening schools is carried out in a comprehensive and efficient way.