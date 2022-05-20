Galway Senator calls for provision of more electric car charging points across Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Seanad has heard of the need for more electric car charging points across Galway.

Raising the issue, Senator Sean Kyne said areas such as Moycullen, Oughterard, Barna, Claregalway, Oranmore and Galway city need more charging points.

Currently in Galway there are 12 standard charge points featuring two connections each providing a total of 24 individual points where an Electric vehicle can be charged.

Speaking in response, Deputy Frankie Feighan, on behalf of Minister Eamon Ryan, said he expected there would be more than 12 charging points in Galway and more should be done.

Senator Kyne pointed out that Galway attracts large number of tourists, therefore more charging points are needed to facilitate those travelling to Galway:

[CLIP]