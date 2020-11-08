Galway Senator calls for greater clarity regarding the use of do not resuscitate orders in Irish hospitals

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway Fine Gael Senator Seán Kyne has called for greater clarity and public awareness over the use of Do Not Resuscitate or DNR orders in Irish hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Senator Kyne raised the issue in the Seanad where he outlined the experience of one family whose relative in ICU had a DNR order placed on their file without any consultation and said that clarity was needed on how patients wishes are respected and those of their next of kin.

