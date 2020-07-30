Galway Senator calls for full Galway 2020 accounts to be made available

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Senator has called for the full accounts of Galway 2020 to be made available.

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has argued that if the cultural programme is to go ahead, the financial accounts must be published.

It comes as Fianna Fail City Councillor Alan Cheevers made a similar statement in the last week – after it was announced that Galway 2020 would go ahead in the coming months and extend into March of next year.

Senator O’Reilly addressed the Arts Minister Catherine Martin in Dail Eireann.