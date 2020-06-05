Galway Senator calls for covid-19 taskforce to include experts on Hospice care

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway Senator is calling on the Department of Health to expand the nursing homes covid 19 panel to include experts on care in hospices.

Fianna Fail Senator Ollie Crowe says that hospice residents have been overlooked by the health service during the current public health emergency.

However, in a statement to Galway Bay fm news, CEO of Galway Hospice Mary Nash believes their service has received good support from the HSE and does not feel that Galway Hospice clients have been let down.

But Senator Crowe says as the public learn to live with the virus, hospice staff, clients and their families need guidance for the months ahead.

He’s calling on the Nursing Homes expert panel established by the Minister of Health to safeguard home residents from the virus, to extend their expert advice to the hospice sector.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…