Galway senator calls for army to be deployed in the city to enforce coronavirus regulations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local Fianna Fail senator thinks the army should be sent into Galway city to help Gardaí enforce Covid-19 guidelines among students.

Last night large crowds were seen gathering near the Spanish Arch as colleges returned for a new semester.

NUI Galway has called the scenes deplorable and said students breaching guidelines could be expelled.

Senator Ollie Crowe believes anyone who was part of the crowd should self-isolate for two weeks