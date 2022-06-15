Galway selected to host new world-class supercomputer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is one of five European sites that have been selected to host new world class supercomputers as part of an EU network.

They’ll support cutting-edge research in a wide range of areas, including helping to combat climate change and producing new medicines.

Ireland is one of five successful countries chosen to operate the next generation of European high performance computing – alongside Germany, Hungary, Greece and Poland.

The new supercomputer earmarked for Galway is expected to be around 25 times more powerful than the current national supercomputer known as Kay.

It’ll be located at the Irish Centre for High-End Computing – or IHEC – based at NUI Galway.

The European-wide network will be used to create high-precision models to tackle societal challenges and advance research in fields like climate change, cosmology, engineering, healthcare, and the marine.

The jewel in the crown of the new network will be an Exascale computer known as JUPITER in Germany, which is capable of over a billion, billion calculations per second.