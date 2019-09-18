Galway selected for one of 12 initiatives to tackle drug and alcohol misuse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been selected for one of 12 strategic health initiatives aimed at tackling drug and alcohol misuse.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Health Promotion and the National Drugs Strategy, Catherine Byrne has announced the allocation of an additional €2.28 million over three years for the programme.

Each initiative will receive a total of €190,000, with funding commencing in September and lasting until June 2022.

In Galway city, Community Healthcare West, in conjunction with the Western Task Force has been allocated a family support worker .

This aims to create a greater awareness of the needs of families affected by substance use, to increase visibility and accessibility of supports, and to make information readily available.

In addition, this support worker will build the capacity of families, professionals and service providers, enhance service provision to families and expand the evidence base on how best to support families experiencing substance misuse.