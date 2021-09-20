Galway selected as one of seven counties to pilot community volunteers programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been selected as one of seven counties to pilot a community volunteers programme.

The initiative is built on lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and designed to ensure that communities are better placed to respond quickly and effectively.

The programme has been launched in partnership with Volunteer Ireland and Volunteer Centres, supported by Local Authorities.

It aims to offer a new way to bridge the gap between communities that need support and the people who want to help.

The initiative also offers people the opportunity to get involved in local events and festivals while also supporting more urgent needs that arise unexpectedly, like the community response to COVID-19.

Brendan McGrath, Chief Executive, Galway City Council says the project is a very positive development for Galway City, learning from lessons over the last two years but also as a new service available to the city to help communities run events where people can re-engage with their neighbours and the wider area.