Galway sees sharp rise in reports of sexual assault

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 20 sexual assault offences were recorded by Gardaí in Galway in the last 12 months, a sharp annual increase.

19 cases were reported in the 12 months to the end of February, compared to less that five in the same period last year.

Councillor Owen Hanley asked Gardaí if they have noticed increased engagement given the recent public outcry against all forms of gender based violence.

A Garda official told a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee that there are definitely more being reported now, with more engagement from victims.

He added the Protective Services Unit thoroughly investigates all such incidents.

Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly told the meeting the shocking increase demonstrates the scale of the problem.

She argues this number is probably only the tip of the iceberg…

