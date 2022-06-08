Galway secures over €368k for connected hubs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has secured over €368 thousand in funding for connected hubs.

The funding to five city and county hubs has been allocated by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

The hubs aim to support and complement the development of the National Hub Network, which is a key action of the Rural Development Policy.

Under the fund, Galway County Council has secured almost €128 thousand.

Portershed Galway has secured €75 thousand.

Lackagh Museum and Heritage Centre has been allocated almost €71 thousand for its hub.

Ballyglunin (Bally-gloo-nun) Station is to receive almost €48 thousand, while Ceantar na nOileán (Key-on-tar na nill-awn ) Innovation and Creativity Hub will receive almost €47 thousand.

Local TD and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton says the support will provide owners, operators and managers of existing remote working facilities with the opportunity to identify and develop their own solutions in order to support remote working.