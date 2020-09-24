Galway secures over €1m to retrofit homes, businesses and community facilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been allocated over one million euro as part of a scheme to retrofit businesses, community facilities and homes.

The Government funding is being administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority through its Better Energy Community Scheme from an overall pot worth 28 million euro.

At just over €1 million, Galway’s grant will help fund energy efficiency improvements including the installation of solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, heat pumps, lighting and window and door replacements.

Recipients include Indreabhán based Udarás na Gaeltachta, several buildings in NUIG – including the Arts Science and the Cairnes buildings – the Poor Clares and Ceantar na nOilean Teoranta.

710 thousand euro has been allocated for deep retrofit upgrades to 42 homes in the county, in addition to a large number of homes owned by the Local Authority and housing organisations.

Works are expected to begin in Galway in October.