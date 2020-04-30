Galway secondary school teachers report 60% of students lack necessary resources for online learning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway secondary school teachers have reported that 60% of their students lack the proper smart device or internet access to carry-out online learning at home.

A new survey from the Studyclix website also found more than 40 percent of Galway teachers have bad internet connections in there own homes.

Nationally, one in three teachers say poor broadband connectivity is hampering online schooling for exams during the Covid-19 crisis.

The findings show teachers in Mayo, Cavan, Kilkenny, and Wexford have the highest rate of slow or bad internet coverage.