Galway second most rat infested county in Ireland

Written by on 29 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that Galway is the second most rodent-infested county in Ireland.

That’s according to figures from pest control firm Rentokil, which show that Galway accounts for 11 percent of all call-outs nationwide.

That’s second only to Dublin.

Experts say the hot summer provided ideal conditions for rats and mice to thrive – leading to significant surges in cases of infestation.

Field Consultant Richard Faulkner says rodents in your home are not always obvious but there are telltale signs, tune in at 12 to hear what they are…

