Galway second most rat infested county in Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that Galway is the second most rodent-infested county in Ireland.

That’s according to figures from pest control firm Rentokil, which show that Galway accounts for 11 percent of all call-outs nationwide.

That’s second only to Dublin.

Experts say the hot summer provided ideal conditions for rats and mice to thrive – leading to significant surges in cases of infestation.

Field Consultant Richard Faulkner says rodents in your home are not always obvious but there are telltale signs