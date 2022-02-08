Galway schools take part in Safer Internet Day

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

As schools across Galway take part in Safer Internet Day, new research reveals more than a quarter of children between the ages of 8 and 12 have experienced online bullying while a quarter say they have been upset or scared by something online.

Details published in a survey carried out by Cyber Safe Kids also found that almost one fifth of children said they had seen something online that they wouldn’t want their parents to know about.

The survey coincides with Safer Internet Day, an EU wide initiative aimed at promoting a safer Internet for all users, especially young people.

A number of schools across Galway are taking part in the initiative, including Galway Educate Together Secondary School in Merlin Park.

Teacher Clodagh Staunton says pupils there will be learning a number of tips to stay safe online.