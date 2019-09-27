Galway schools selected as part of pilot substitute teacher programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been included in a pilot jobs programme for primary schools to help meet demands for substitute teachers.

Under the programme eighteen teachers will be hired on full time contracts and assigned to particular clusters of schools.

Six clusters have be assigned nationally and will service up to 90 schools in total.

Each specific region has a designated base school with Galway’s being Scoil Chroí Naofa in Athenry.

Three teachers in Galway have been allocated to the Athenry based panel and will be available to provide substitute cover to up to 15 schools in the county.

If a substitute is not required on a given day, they may be relocated to another cluster for short term cover if necessary.

The other panels will operate in Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Cork.