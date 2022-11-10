Galway schools part of pilot programme to support young people with disabilities

Galway schools are to be part of a Department of Education trial of pilot programmes to support young people with disabilities.

The programme looks to help them plan for life after school and is being rolled out in 20 schools across Dublin and Galway over the next two years.

It’s aimed at helping students with disabilities navigate post-school opportunities, such as accessing further education, apprenticeships or day services.

Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan says the programme will provide wraparound supports to ensure no child is left behind: