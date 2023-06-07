Galway schools included in rollout of programme on bog habitats

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is one of five counties chosen for the rollout of a new primary school programme on bog habitats.

The educational intiative is designed to educate pupils on the environmental and economic advantages of Ireland’s blanket bogs.

Pupils will be equipped to study a local bog and use their skills to determine if it considered healthy or requires human intervention.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed it’ll begin in September in Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Sligo and Leitrim.