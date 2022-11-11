Galway schools host children’s fitness initiative

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fitness and healthy eating should start at a young age.

That’s the message pupils at four Galway schools – Scoil Chroí Naofa, Athenry; Mercy Primary School, Galway City; St. Ita’s National School, Loughrea and Killeen NS, Portumna – heard when they recently hosted the popular children’s fitness initiative ‘Fit Squad’.

Delivered by Irish fitness expert Sarah Ryan and supported by Fyffes, the visits saw over 540 pupils participate in the active workout which included advice on healthy eating, demonstrations of exercises young people should do and tips on how to use leisure time to stay physically fit.

Continuing until next March, following a two-year break during Covid, it is expected that some 7,500 pupils nationwide will participate in the interactive fitness sessions.

That adds to the over-20,000 pupils who have taken part since it was first launched in 2018.

Schools interested in receiving a similar visit can find details online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie