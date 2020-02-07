Galway school students to hold climate strike at Eyre Square

Galway Bay fm newsroom – School students from across Galway are to hold a climate strike at Eyre Square at 1 this afternoon.

It’s part of the global Fridays for Future demonstrations and will run alongside a number of other protests being held across the country.

Fridays for Future is an international organisation made up of school students calling for government action on the climate crisis.

A large group of children from Galway are expected to gather at Eyre Square from 1 o’clock this afternoon.

16-year-old Mai Sheehan from Kinvara, who will be at the protest, says politicians should take climate change seriously – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…