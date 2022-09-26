Galway school build first mini-boat to set sail in South Atlantic

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A miniboat that was built and decorated by students in Scoil Bhride in Lackaigh has become the first-ever miniboat to set sail in the South Atlantic ocean.

Spiorad na Gaillimhe was deployed from a research vessel belonging to the Alfred-Wegener Institute as it sailed between Germany and South Africa.

It set off along with three other miniboats from Spain, Germany and South Africa, adding to the 18 Educational Passages boats that are currently sailing around the world’s oceans.

Speaking to Galway Talks, University of Galway’s Senior Oceanography Technician for Earth and Sciences Sheena Fennell explained the benefits of the project: