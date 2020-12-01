Galway School becomes the first city-centre ‘School Streets’ project in Ireland

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Scoil Iognaid is settling in to its ‘school street’ pilot programme, and its history making role as the first City-Centre ‘School Streets’ Project in Ireland

A ‘School Street’ is a road outside a school with a temporary restriction on traffic at drop off and pick up times creating a safer, calmer space for children, parents and residents to walk, scoot or cycle.

As part of the pilot project, Palmyra Row, Palmyra Avenue and Raleigh Row will be pedestrianised during the school pick up and drop off times

Residents will still have access to their homes during these times, as will cyclists or ‘blue badge’ holders accessing the school.

The pilot was launched this week by Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard, and Junior Transport Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton

It’s funded by the National Transport Authority, and delivered with the support of the Green-Schools Travel programme, An Garda Siochána, and the wider school community.