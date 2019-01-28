Current track
Galway saw fourth most callouts for silverfish in the country

Written by on 28 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom- It’s been revealed that Galway has recorded the fourth most callouts for silverfish infestations in Ireland.

The silvery-blue coloured insects can lay up to 20 eggs a day and live in damp and humid areas.

According to figures from pest control firm Rentokil, Galway accounts for 4 percent of all call-outs nationwide concerning silverfish.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…

