Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An open meeting will be held by Galway Samaritans tomorrow evening as they look to recruit more volunteers for the service.

The meeting will be held in the Harbour Hotel at 8pm.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Mary Whoriskey Nee of Galway Samaritans said that volunteers are needed and anyone has it in them to become one.

She also pointed out that if someone cannot make the meeting but are interested, they can also contact the Samaritans by email expressing their interest.