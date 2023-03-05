Galway Rural Development selected to develop a local development strategy for new LEADER programme.

Galway Rural Development has been selected by the Department of Rural and Community Development to develop a local development strategy for the LEADER 2023-2027 programme.

In order to develop an inclusive strategy, GRD will be commencing a series of community consultations and focus group meetings beginning with Athenry on the 14th of March.

LEADER Manager Conor Carty explains that the programme will cover a range of areas and they want to get the views of as many people as possible in East Galway.