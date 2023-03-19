Galway Rural Development launches Irish Language Plan

Galway Rural Development have launched their Irish Language Plan as part of a concert held in Caherlistrane on Thursday last by Matt Cunningham.

The plan is to encourage the use of the Irish Language no matter how limited and for people to use the Cupla Focal where possible.

The launch was part of Seachtain na Gaeilge and was attended by staff from around the county as well as others by Zoom from GRD’s offices in Ros Muc, Portumna, Ballinasloe, Tuam, Mountbellew and Athenry and by GRD’s board of directors and partners groups from across the county.

Speaking this morning, CEO Steve Dolan said they are committed to the daily use of the Irish Language.