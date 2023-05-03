Galway Rural Development launches community survey for new LEADER programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Rural Development has launched an online survey – to give the people of East Galway a say on the next LEADER programme.

The LEADER programme is a EU initiative that supports rural development projects to revitalise rural areas and create jobs.

It’s following a number of community meetings in Athenry, Ballinasloe, Gort, Loughrea and Tuam – which gathered ideas from the local communities.

The survey can be accessed across Galway Rural Development’s social media platforms.