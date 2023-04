Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Rural Development has announced it’s introducing ‘Social Prescribing’ to county Galway.

Social prescribing is when health professionals refer patients to support in the community, to improve their health and wellbeing.

GRD is now seeking a Social Prescribing Coordinator to lead the initiative.

CEO Steve Dolan says a big part of the programme is getting people up, out and active.