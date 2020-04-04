Galway Rural Development CEO appointed Covid-19 ‘community champion’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Galway Rural Development has been chosen as a ‘community champion’ to lead Galway’s community fight against Covid-19.

Steve Dolan was appointed as part of the ‘Covid Community Outreach’ programme organised by the Government in association with The Wheel and Irish Rural Link.

Champions in each of the 25 counties are chosen based on criteria including strong local links, experience of engaging with community groups and ongoing contact with those the programme seeks to help.

Speaking on his appointment, Steve Dolan said:

“We know that many of the people we work with are struggling with the isolation, employment, or other issues associated with the current restrictions and we’re here to help.”

“Services across the county are responding rapidly to the changed circumstances, and community and voluntary organisations are supporting vulnerable individuals and community groups wherever needed. We’ll get through this together.”

Steve was the recipient of a ministerial award in 2018 for promoting integration and social inclusion, and raised €10,000 for Galway charities and community organisations last year through the publication of heritage books during Heritage Week.

Meanwhile, Galway County Council is also co-ordinating organisations across the county and a dedicated community support helpline is available at 1800 92 88 94 or email [email protected]

Galway City Council has also launched a freephone number to assist the elderly and vulnerable across the city who are in social isolation due to Covid-19.

The freephone number is 1800 400 150 – while the dedicated community support forum can also be contacted via email at [email protected]