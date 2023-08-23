Galway Rural Development calls for expansion of eligibility for local employment schemes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Rural Development is calling for the Government to expand the eligibility for a number of local employment schemes.

It wants to see wider criteria for the TÚS programme, which provides short-term working opportunities for unemployed people.

The GRD also suggests allowing farmers who engage in or are impacted by climate change to participate in the Rural Social Scheme.

Chairperson of GRD, Councillor Peter Roche, says these vital schemes are not generating enough participants due do their strict criteria: