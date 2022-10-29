Galway Rural Development and Forum Connemara express extreme disappointment at cut in LEADER allocation for County Galway

Galway Rural Development and Forum Connemara have expressed their extreme disappointment at the cut in the LEADER allocation for County Galway announced by the government yesterday.

In the previous programme, €12.2m in total was allocated to the county.

However, that sum has now been slashed by more than 25% to €9m, without factoring inflation or escalating costs.

Both have expressed their shock at the €3.2m cut in allocation by highlighting that Galwegians will now only be allocated €46.63 per head of population, whereas neighbouring counties will receive double that figure.

CEO of Galway Rural Development Steve Dolan told John Mulligan they are devastated by the announcement