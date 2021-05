print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway Rowers Aifric Keogh from Furbo and Fiona Murtagh from Moycullen have qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Galway Rowers were part of the The Ireland’s women’s four team that included Emily Hegarty, and Eimear Lambe who produced a superb performance to win their final at the Olympic qualification regatta in Lucerne this morning.

They are the first Galway rowers since Neville Maxwell in 1996 and 2000 to have qualified for the Olympic Games.