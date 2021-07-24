Galway Rowers qualify for Olympic Final

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway Rowers Aifric Keogh from Furbo and Fiona Murtagh from Moycullen along with team mates Emily Hegarty and Eimear Lambe have qualified for the Olympic Women’s Fours Final following a stunning heat performance in the early hours of this morning.

Lining up against the World Champions Australia and previous World Finalists the United States, Romania and Denmark, the Irish girls, going from Lane two, found themselves in a head to head with the Australians from the start with the two boats putting a massive distance between themselves and the other three.

As the race progressed, little separated the two leaders with Australia winning the heat in a new Olympic best time of 6.28.76 with Ireland second Just 0.23 behind in a time of 6.28.99.

Both teams were inside the previous Olympic Best of 6.33.47.

Ireland now goes into the Olympic Final at 1.50am on Wednesday Morning.