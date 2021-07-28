Galway rowers make history and take Olympic medal

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ireland has won a bronze medal in the Women’s Four rowing – Ireland’s first medal of the Olympics games with the team including two Galway sportswomen.

Ireland’s first medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was secured in rowing this morning as the Women’s Four of Furbo’s Aifric Keogh, Moycullen’s Fiona Murtagh, with Eimear Lambe and Emily Hegarty won an Olympic bronze.

The Irish quartet were lying fifth at the halfway mark and, as they passed the 1000 metre mark, they pushed passed China, increasing the pressure on GB, before eventually passing them at the closing stages to take home the bronze.

Speaking after the win, Furbo’s Aifric Keogh said their self-belief carried them through.