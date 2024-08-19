Galway Bay FM

19 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Rose talks confidence, fashion and performance ahead of Rose of Tralee appearance

Share story:
Galway Rose talks confidence, fashion and performance ahead of Rose of Tralee appearance

The Galway Rose will take to the stage tonight for night one of the TV aspect of this year’s Rose of Tralee.

Medical social worker Deirdre Jennings is from Ros a Mhíl in Connemara, and works at University Hospital Galway.

She says she’s been an avid watcher of the international festival her entire life.

Deirdre says a big motivating factor in deciding to be Galway Rose are her struggles with mental health, confidence and self esteem.

She’s been talking to David Nevin about what lies ahead in Kerry this evening.

Share story:

Galway Public Health Nurse Management to begin Industrial Action

Galway Public Health Nurse Management is to begin Industrial Action this Friday. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has served notice of the work ...

Water restrictions lifted in Dunmore

Water restrictions put in place in Dunmore and surrounding areas over the last six days have been lifted. They were necessary to allow levels in the Gortg...

Book by Connemara based priest published in the United States

A book written by a well known Connemara based priest Canon Pádraig Standún has been put on the market by a publishing company in Wyoming in the United ...

Local MEP undertaking community consultations on EU Just Transition Fund

A local MEP is undertaking community consultations on the EU Just Transition Fund. Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly is taking the measure after...