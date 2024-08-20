Galway Rose shares mental health message in on-stage TV interview

Galway Rose Deirdre Jennings has used her stage time at the Rose of Tralee to open up about mental health.

Deirdre, a medical social worker from Ros a Mhíl in Connemara, works at University Hospital Galway.

During her appearance on night one, Deirdre sang An Cailín Álainn, spoke about losing her father, and her struggles with mental health:

Night two kicks off at 8PM on RTE One and the RTE Player, with the winner announced after all 32 Rose appearances.