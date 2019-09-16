TD warns movement needed to bring farmers onboard with beef deal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon TD is warning more movement is needed to bring farmers onboard with the delicate beef deal reached over the weekend.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says while the deal is an excellent starting point, many farmers are not happy and major concerns remain over base prices.

It’s as pickets continue outside at least 16 plants nationwide – despite the deal requiring that such blockades come to an end.

Fianna Fail Deputy Murphy says further movement is needed if the deal is to succeed in the longer term.

