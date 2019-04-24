Galway-Roscommon TD wants fibromyalgia classified as disability

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon T.D is calling on the Health Minister to classify fibromyalgia as a disability.

Fianna Fáil T.D Eugene Murphy says people who suffer from fibromyalgia want this classification to reflect the unique and difficult conditions they live with daily.

The condition can leave people incapable of work and unable to maintain a normal social life.

Deputy Murphy says it's vital that fibromyalgia is included in the Disability Act