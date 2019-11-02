Galway-Roscommon TD urges Government to intervene and stop decline of journalism sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon TD is expressing concerns that current affairs content will be affected by the latest job losses in Virgin Media Ireland.

The company says it may cut 65 roles in the next month and is in talks with the staff impacted.

Virgin says it need to drop job numbers in all areas of the company to ensure continued growth.

But Deputy Denis Naughten says news content must be excluded from the cuts.

Independent Deputy Naughten says the state must stop the decline of the journalism sector.

