Galway Roscommon TD slams Minister as 80 thousand people wait for decision on pension

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Roscommon TD has criticised the Minister for Social Protection over a review process which sees 81 thousand pensioners awaiting a decision on pension increase entitlements.

A review in relation to post Budget 2012 band rates is currently underway.

New figures released to Deputy Eugene Murphy reveal that as of as of March 22nd, only 8,300 of the 90 thousand reviews have been completed.

The Fianna Fáil TD says the ‘slow pace’ of the review is leaving thousands of pensioners at a financial disadvantage.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says the review must be completed without delay.