9 February 2024

Galway/Roscommon TD slams Government’s new housing guidelines as ‘an assault on rural Ireland’

Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has slammed new Government housing guidelines, saying it’s an assault on rural Ireland.

He says that urging local planning authorities to promote alternatives to one-off rural housing has the potential to erode the fabric of rural communities.

The guidelines suggest prioritising housing developments at the edges of rural towns and villages as an alternative to isolated countryside homes.

Speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin, Deputy Fitzmaurice says the rules will be detrimental to local areas:

 

