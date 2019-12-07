Galway Roscommon TD says faulty phone lines putting elderly at risk

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is calling on Éir to repair faulty phone lines, saying they are leaving elderly people without a monitored alarm service.

Roscommon/Galway deputy Eugene Murphy took a swipe at the phone and broadband provider in the Dáil this week during leader’s questions.

He raised concerns that elderly people are being left stranded because they cannot use personal alarm pendents due to defective landlines.

Deputy Murphy says the Government needs to challenge Éir on the issue.

The Fianna Fáil TD’s concerns were echoed by Minister Michael Ring who blasted Éir for the situation.

